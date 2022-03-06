Highlights: No. 17 UCLA men's basketball staves off No. 16 USC to split season series, snap losing streak to Trojans

The Associated Press

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Former Saint Mary's star Omar Samhan showed up on campus unannounced this week, stopped in to visit the coaches then waited to address the triumphant men's basketball team two days after the Gaels' upset of No. 1 Gonzaga. Samhan's commitment to the successful mid-major program more than a decade after he played for the Gaels is the very reason many of them came to tiny Moraga for college.