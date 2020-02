Oregon caps Thursday’s game against Colorado on a 15-2 run to take down the No. 16 Buffs, 68-60. With the win, Oregon moves to 13-0 at home this season and is the only Pac-12 unbeaten at home this season. Payton Pritchard posted 15 points and had 11 rebounds for the Ducks, who collect move to 5-2 against AP Top 25 teams this season.

