Highlights: No. 17 Oregon men's basketball takes down Utah 80-62 to secure tenth straight 20-win season

No. 17 Oregon men's basketball defeated Utah 80-62 Sunday night in Eugene to secure its tenth straight 20-win season. Payton Pritchard had a game-high 25 points for the Ducks, including five three-pointers (all in the first half). Rylan Jones led Utah with 18 points, including four three-pointers. With the win, Oregon advances to 14-0 at Matthew Knight Arena this season and has won 19 consecutive home games; Utah drops to 0-7 on the road in conference play.

