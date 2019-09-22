Highlights: No. 16 Oregon football takes down Stanford behind Justin Herbert's three touchdown passes

No. 16 Oregon's defense doesn't surrender a touchdown for the third straight game to power the Ducks to a 21-6 victory over Stanford Saturday on The Farm. The win snaps Oregon's three-game series skid against the Cardinal. Justin Herbert accounted for all three of the Ducks' touchdowns, passing for 259 yards and surpassing 8,000 career yards in the air. Stanford has now lost three straight games for the first time since David Shaw took over.

