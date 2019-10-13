Highlights: No. 15 Utah football rolls over Oregon State, 52-7

No. 15 Utah football was dominant in its 52-7 win over Oregon State Saturday in Corvallis, OR. The 45-point margin of victory is the Utes' largest against a Pac-12 team since joining the conference in 2011. Running back Zack Moss rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. His 3,165 career rushing yards set him up just 55 yards short of breaking Eddie Johnson's school record. Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns, and now has six total scores over his last two games. Download the Pac-12 Now app today and set alerts for your favorite Pac-12 teams.

Scroll to continue with content Ad