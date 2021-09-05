Highlights: No. 15 USC football pulls away late for 30-7 victory against San Jose State in season-opener

No. 15 USC football has now won five straight season openers after defeating San Jose State by a final score of 30-7 on Saturday, Sept. 4 in Los Angeles. Redshirt senior Greg Johnson extended the Trojans' lead to 16 at the start of the fourth quarter behind an interception return for a touchdown. Junior quarterback Kedon Slovis finished 25-of-36 with 263 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. USC moves to 1-0 on the season with the victory.