Highlights: No. 14 Oregon men's basketball cruises past Oregon State 69-54, remains undefeated at home

No. 14 Oregon men's basketball defeated Oregon State 69-54 at home Thursday night, advancing to 15-0 at Matthew Knight Arena this season. Payton Pritchard had a game-high 23 points for the Ducks, adding three rebounds and three assists. Tres Tinkle led the Beavers with 14 points and had 10 rebounds, while Kylor Kelley became one of 10 student-athletes in Pac-12 history to surpass 200 career blocks with a four-block performance. With the win, Oregon snaps a three-game losing streak to Oregon State.

