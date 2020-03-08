Highlights: No. 13 Oregon men's basketball clinches Pac-12 regular-season title outright with 80-67 win over Stanford

No. 13 Oregon men's basketball clinched the Pac-12 regular-season title with an 80-67 win over Stanford Saturday night in Eugene. Payton Pritchard had a game-high 29 points for the Ducks, marking his fourth straight game with 20 or more points. Oscar da Silva had a team-high 18 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinal, which went 0-2 on its Oregon road trip. The Ducks finished 17-0 at Matthew Knight Arena this year – and have now won their last 22 straight home games – en route to earning the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament.

