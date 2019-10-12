Highlights: No. 13 Oregon football routs Colorado in statement victory

No. 13 Oregon defeated Colorado 45-3 Friday night, advancing the Ducks to 3-0 in conference play for the first time since 2013 and giving them a five-game winning streak. Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert threw for two touchdowns as running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio also contributed significantly on offense, earning his first career three-touchdown game. Colorado quarterback Steven Montez threw for a career-high four interceptions and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. made his return after sitting out with injury, tallying four receptions for 70 yards.

Scroll to continue with content Ad