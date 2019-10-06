Highlights: No. 13 Oregon football scores 17 straight points, storms past Cal for gritty win

Oregon wins its third straight game over California, a 17-7 victory Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Justin Herbert (214 yards, one touchdown) extended his touchdown streak to 33 games while powering the Ducks to 404 yards of total offense. Cal's defense gave the Ducks all they could handle, holding the home team without a touchdown in the first half. The Golden Bears have now held 13 straight opponents under 25 points -- the longest active streak in FBS.

