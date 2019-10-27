Highlights: No. 12 Utah dominates Cal in SLC, winners of four straight

No. 12 Utah has now won four consecutive games after Saturday night's dominant 35-0 victory over Cal in Salt lake City. The win marks the Utes' first shutout against a Pac-12 opponent since joining the conference in 2011. Running back Zack Moss led the way offensively for Utah with 115 rushing yards, two touchdowns and 89 receiving yards – Moss became Utah’s all-time leader in rush touchdowns (33) and 100-yard games (15). Quarterback Tyler Huntley threw for 214 yards and one touchdown on 11-of-17 pass attempts. Evan Weaver finished with 22 tackles for the Golden Bears, matching his career-high. Utah advances to 7-1 in conference play, while Cal falls to 4-4.

