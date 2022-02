Highlights: No. 12 UCLA men's basketball looks dominant in 94-55 win at Oregon State

Reuters

The bald eagles known as "Lady of the U.S." and "Mr. President" - or Lotus and Mr. P for short - made eagle-watching news over the last week when she laid two eggs in their nest in the National Arboretum in the nation's capital. It marked the first time in three years that a bald eagle laid eggs in the park. The eggs are expected to hatch at the end of March, said Dan Rauch, a wildlife biologist with the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment.