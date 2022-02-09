Highlights: No. 12 UCLA men's basketball gets back on track with 79-70 win at Stanford
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Harrison IngramAmerican basketball player
No. 12 UCLA men's basketball returned to its winning ways on Tuesday, February 8th, defeating host Stanford, 79-70. Johhnny Juzang had a big night for the Bruins, leading the team with 23 points. On the other side, Spencer Jones (22 points) and Harrison Ingram (17 points, 8 rebounds) had strong performances for the Cardinal.