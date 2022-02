Associated Press

With the memory of their triple-overtime loss at Arizona State still fresh two weeks later, the UCLA Bruins weren't about to let the rematch slip away on their home court. Jaylen Clark had 16 points and nine rebounds in his third straight start and the 12th-ranked Bruins avoided a second-half collapse to beat the Sun Devils 66-52 on Monday night for their third consecutive win. The Bruins (20-5, 12-4 Pac-12) led by 17 in the first half before the Sun Devils began their comeback bid.