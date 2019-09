No. 11 Utah improved to 3-0 on the season with a 31-0 victory over Idaho State. The Utes held the Bengals to just 116 yards of offense on the day, while senior quarterback Tyler Huntley racked up 282 passing yards and three touchdowns, including a career-long 82 yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Standout running back Zack Moss added 106 yards of rushing on 10 carries.

