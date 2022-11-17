HIGHLIGHTS: No. 11 Texas entertains in win over No. 2 Gonzaga
Texas basketball reintroduced itself to Longhorn Nation on Wednesday. The win emphatically announced the arrival of Chris Beard’s squad among college basketball’s top teams.
The University of Texas is traditionally known for its football and baseball, but Beard might presently be elevating basketball as the top dog at the school.
Multiple players shined in the Longhorns’ huge win over the No. 2 team in the nation. Four players reached double figures in scoring.
Transfer newcomers made their mark for Texas. Tyrese Hunter scored 26 points while Sir’Jabari Rice scored 11 points off the bench.
Returning Longhorns did their part on the night led by Marcus Carr’s 16-point night. Dylan Disu added 12 points.
Let’s look at some of the best moments from the program’s signature win of Chris Beard’s tenure.
Fired up
energy UNMATCHED 🤘#HookEm pic.twitter.com/kJRcwLolNp
Texas got the March version of Marcus Carr
HIM. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/Zf0wvx6dP4
Mitchell with three consecutive dunks
Dillon Mitchell’s dunks were crazy tonight! pic.twitter.com/FBhOs4CUWe
Party at the basket
CHRISTIAN BISHOP EVERYONE 🤘 pic.twitter.com/KFy95T8TEa
Sometimes it's just your night
This. He’s doing this 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/IQRbAzP129
Tyrese Hunter's range starts at the baseline
"We knew he could shoot 'em but not from 30 feet…"
Coach Few and the Zags had no answer for @hunter_tyrese as he dropped a career high 26 points tonight#HookEm | #Texas pic.twitter.com/ro1fi2q8dq
The Corral
can't hide this hype 🤘#HookEm | @TheCorralUT pic.twitter.com/IbYTqDHE1H
Home Court
ready for the next 20 🤘#HookEm pic.twitter.com/C7blE84kIw
We have a court storming
DOWN GOES NO. 2 pic.twitter.com/69Rzw6xZmi
