HIGHLIGHTS: No. 11 Texas entertains in win over No. 2 Gonzaga

Texas basketball reintroduced itself to Longhorn Nation on Wednesday. The win emphatically announced the arrival of Chris Beard’s squad among college basketball’s top teams.

The University of Texas is traditionally known for its football and baseball, but Beard might presently be elevating basketball as the top dog at the school.

Multiple players shined in the Longhorns’ huge win over the No. 2 team in the nation. Four players reached double figures in scoring.

Transfer newcomers made their mark for Texas. Tyrese Hunter scored 26 points while Sir’Jabari Rice scored 11 points off the bench.

Returning Longhorns did their part on the night led by Marcus Carr’s 16-point night. Dylan Disu added 12 points.

Let’s look at some of the best moments from the program’s signature win of Chris Beard’s tenure.

Fired up

Texas got the March version of Marcus Carr

Mitchell with three consecutive dunks

Dillon Mitchell’s dunks were crazy tonight! pic.twitter.com/FBhOs4CUWe — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) November 17, 2022

Party at the basket

CHRISTIAN BISHOP EVERYONE 🤘 pic.twitter.com/KFy95T8TEa — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) November 17, 2022

Sometimes it's just your night

Tyrese Hunter's range starts at the baseline

"We knew he could shoot 'em but not from 30 feet…" Coach Few and the Zags had no answer for @hunter_tyrese as he dropped a career high 26 points tonight#HookEm | #Texas pic.twitter.com/ro1fi2q8dq — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) November 17, 2022

The Corral

Home Court

We have a court storming

DOWN GOES NO. 2 pic.twitter.com/69Rzw6xZmi — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) November 17, 2022

