HIGHLIGHTS: No. 11 Texas entertains in win over No. 2 Gonzaga

Texas basketball reintroduced itself to Longhorn Nation on Wednesday. The win emphatically announced the arrival of Chris Beard’s squad among college basketball’s top teams.

The University of Texas is traditionally known for its football and baseball, but Beard might presently be elevating basketball as the top dog at the school.

Multiple players shined in the Longhorns’ huge win over the No. 2 team in the nation. Four players reached double figures in scoring.

Transfer newcomers made their mark for Texas. Tyrese Hunter scored 26 points while Sir’Jabari Rice scored 11 points off the bench.

Returning Longhorns did their part on the night led by Marcus Carr’s 16-point night. Dylan Disu added 12 points.

Let’s look at some of the best moments from the program’s signature win of Chris Beard’s tenure.

Fired up

Texas got the March version of Marcus Carr

Mitchell with three consecutive dunks

Party at the basket

Sometimes it's just your night

Tyrese Hunter's range starts at the baseline

The Corral

Home Court

We have a court storming

