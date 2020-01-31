Highlights: No. 11 Oregon men’s basketball defeats Cal in Berkeley, winners of four straight

Pac-12 Networks' Guy Haberman and Ben Braun recap the highlights of No. 11 Oregon men's basketball 77-72 victory over California on Thursday in Berkeley. Payton Pritchard became the men's program all-time leaders in assists (617) after dishing out eight against the Golden Bears – Pritchard passed Kenya Wilkins for first all-time. Pritchard also led the team in scoring with 21 on the night, while Chris Duarte had 19 points and two steals. Oregon moves to 18-4 overall and 7-2 in conference. California falls to 9-11 overall and 3-4 in Pac-12 play despite Matt Bradley's game-high and career-high 27 points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad