Highlights: No. 11 Oregon football takes Pac-12 North title with 38-29 victory over rival Oregon State

No. 11 Oregon football will play in the Pac-12 Championship Game for the third-straight year, after defeating rival Oregon State 38-29 on Saturday, November 27th in Eugene. Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown continued his excellent season, passing for 275 yards and two touchdown. He also rushed for 83 yards and a score. Travis Dye scored two touchdowns and rushed for 99 yards, putting him over 1,000 yards for the season. Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan passed for over 300 yards and recorded three touchdowns in a tough loss for Oregon State.