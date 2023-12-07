Advertisement

Highlights from Nick Saban’s Thursday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show

Stacey Blackwood
·2 min read

Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will soon begin their preparation for Jim Harbough and the Michigan Wolverines as the two blue-blood programs of college football meet in Pasadena for the Rose Bowl matchup in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

On Thursday, Coach Saban made his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”. Coach Saban would discuss the Crimson Tide’s 27-24 win over the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship and what challenges lie ahead in the CFP.

Take a look below at some of the highlights from Coach Saban’s visit with the one-of-a-kind Pat McAfee.

Welcome to the show, coach

Saban on winning the SEC and advancing to the CFP

Saban on the challenge of playing in the College Football Playoff

Saban on his thoughts on Georgia

Saban on McAfee picking Alabama to win the SEC Championship

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire