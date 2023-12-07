Highlights from Nick Saban’s Thursday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show

Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will soon begin their preparation for Jim Harbough and the Michigan Wolverines as the two blue-blood programs of college football meet in Pasadena for the Rose Bowl matchup in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

On Thursday, Coach Saban made his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”. Coach Saban would discuss the Crimson Tide’s 27-24 win over the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship and what challenges lie ahead in the CFP.

Take a look below at some of the highlights from Coach Saban’s visit with the one-of-a-kind Pat McAfee.

Welcome to the show, coach

Saban on winning the SEC and advancing to the CFP

"We've won 11 straight games & beat the number 1 team in Georgia.. I'm proud of how we played in the SEC Championship & we've been on the outside looking in.. I also have compassion & feel bad for the teams that have an argument to get into the CFP & didn't" ~ Coach Saban pic.twitter.com/s8AiGapdOZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 7, 2023

Saban on the challenge of playing in the College Football Playoff

"I think our team still has a lot to prove and we have the opportunity to do that.. Our team knows what the challenge is and we need to keep the right mindset.. You've gotta be able to play your best football when your best football is needed" Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/hxTfVWVXtO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 7, 2023

Saban on his thoughts on Georgia

"I think Georgia has a great team and it was a very physical game.. You go to Alabama or Georgia to play in games like that and I'm proud of the way we competed" ~ Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/PbSY05ZUpJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 7, 2023

Saban on McAfee picking Alabama to win the SEC Championship

"They showed me your pick before the game.. you have to be crazy to do something like that" I was very intrigued to hear your thoughts on that Coach Saban 😂😂 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/SPgm9FmwOe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 7, 2023

