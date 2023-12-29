Highlights from Nick Saban’s Thursday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show

Alabama is currently out in Pasadena preparing for their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the No. 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.

Despite the Crimson Tide’s schedule being full of practice and media sessions, it didn’t keep head coach Nick Saban from making his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.

Coach Saban would join the energetic McAfee to discuss his time at Disneyland, as well as his team’s preparation for the Rose Bowl game on New Year’s Day.

Take a look below at the top moments from Coach Saban’s appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Welcome, Coach Saban

I saw you at Disneyland Coach.. "Disneyland is great and it was a great experience" ~ Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/TSXBQT7OYE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 28, 2023

The team is focused on finishing

"We need everybody committed to be able to play the way we need to play against a good team.. The players know that we've gotta finish what we started and they've responded well" Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/6wAw9R5WcL — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 28, 2023

Not allowing California to be a distraction

"I trust our players to be able to stay focused when they need to stay focused.. This is a great experience for the players and we can't allow any distractions to have an impact on how we get ready for the game" Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/aIwov3KYTw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 28, 2023

Prepare well, play well

"If you're gonna play well then you gotta prepare well.. Football is a great team game and if all eleven guys don't execute bad things can happen" Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/2M8s5htlph — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 28, 2023

Creating good habits

Preparation and hard work is the answer to everything.. "It's the cumulative effect of the habits you create" ~ Coach Saban #PMSLive https://t.co/gcutyVAiOh pic.twitter.com/RSfRsSZcsn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 28, 2023

Respect for the Rose Bowl

"I've always held the Rose Bowl in very high esteem and this is a first class place to play.. This is a great experience for our team and our players" ~ Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/UNXiIkDfFK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 28, 2023

Coach Saban is taller than Mickey Mouse

"Being taller than Mickey Mouse in that picture helped my ego a little bit" 😂😂 Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/k0ftEBTFc7 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire