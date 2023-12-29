Advertisement

Highlights from Nick Saban’s Thursday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show

Stacey Blackwood
·2 min read

Alabama is currently out in Pasadena preparing for their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the No. 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.

Despite the Crimson Tide’s schedule being full of practice and media sessions, it didn’t keep head coach Nick Saban from making his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.

Coach Saban would join the energetic McAfee to discuss his time at Disneyland, as well as his team’s preparation for the Rose Bowl game on New Year’s Day.

Take a look below at the top moments from Coach Saban’s appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Welcome, Coach Saban

The team is focused on finishing

Not allowing California to be a distraction

Prepare well, play well

Creating good habits

Respect for the Rose Bowl

Coach Saban is taller than Mickey Mouse

