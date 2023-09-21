Highlights from Nick Saban on the Pat McAfee Show ahead of Ole Miss matchup

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban joined the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN for his weekly guest appearance. He took time to answer questions and break down the quarterback situation, Lane Kiffin, the team’s mentality and more.

The Crimson Tide enters the Week 4 matchup against Ole Miss with a 2-1 record ranked No. 13 in the nation. Many believe this will be the game that determines how the remainder of Alabama’s season goes.

Hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff are not lost, but their chances have dwindled greatly.

Hear what Saban said before the team’s SEC-opening matchup on Saturday against Ole Miss.

On how he felt during the storm in Week 3

On Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin

"Lane Kiffin did a fantastic job when he was here.. I have nothing but respect for him and he's doing a great job at Ole Miss" ~ Nick Saban#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/m0ZfrJqHLJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2023

On how Jalen Milroe handled his emotions

"Everybody handles frustration a little differently and I think sometimes you gotta make it a motivator.. Jalen Milroe did that this week and he's the guy that I have confidence in" ~ Nick Saban#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/wEWjd3mP3M — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2023

How he motivates his team with the unblock able outside noise

"I don't think you're ever gonna get these players to completely block out the noise.. I think the key to the drill is to direct those feelings in a positive way and let it motivate you" ~ Nick Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/elRiCWN5HY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2023

Saban defines 'Rat Poison'

"I call it rat poison when people are singing your praises.. That's when your humility gets tested and it's all about directing feelings in the right direction" ~ Nick Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/hZ82IINste — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2023

NIL... a favorite topic of Saban's

"I think that NIL really tests your maturity as a young man.. I do think that it's a challenge to how hungry and how motivated you are" ~ Nick Saban#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/WYTikjSBSo — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2023

Who created the Alabama Standard?

"Dont'a Hightower was one of my favorites and he was an outstanding player here.. A lot of those guys came to Alabama when we weren't any good and they really created the standard of what we wanted to accomplish" Nick Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/wgk7nfmjBl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2023

On his assistants and what he can do for himself

"One of the things that I've always tried to do is be my best assistant" ~ Nick Saban#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ZoLyEFRnek — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2023

Nothing but football in preparation for Week 4

What did we do this week that wasn't football… "Nothing" ~ Nick Saban LOVE THAT #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/lcbFbhJiwV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire