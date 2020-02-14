Highlights: Nick Rakocevic leads USC men's hoops to gritty win over Washington

Nick Rakocevic scored 19 points on 9-17 shooting to lead USC to a win at home over Washington, adding nine rebounds and four assists to his stat line. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Trojans overall, and a four-game losing streak to Washington. Jonah Matthews also contributed 16 points to the SC effort on the night. Washington was led by double-doubles from Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, but faltered late to drop its seventh straight game.

