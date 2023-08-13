Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series on IMS Road Course
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.
The NASCAR Cup series stages its annual double-header with the IndyCar series this weekend, with both running on venerable Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.
The Chicago street race winner is the No. 4 favorite ahead of Sunday's race.
The race will be on USA Network.
The race will begin at noon ET and air on USA Network. It's the third consecutive NASCAR race to be impacted by rain.
The three-time Australian Supercars champion became the first driver in 60 years to win in his first Cup Series start on July 2.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Jonathan Taylor asked for a trade last month after the Colts declined to lock him down on a long-term deal earlier this summer.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Sunday's 49ers vs. Raiders game.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Ronaldo is once again a champion.
The Colts' rookie QB had an up and down preseason debut.
Damar Hamlin was on special teams and defense for the Bills on Saturday.
Gragson was suspended after he appeared to like a meme mocking George Floyd's death on Instagram.
That's eight goals in five matches for Messi.
The Bucks star underwent surgery to clean up cartilage in his left knee earlier this summer.
From Tiger Woods to Rory McIlroy, here are 10 memorable moments from golf's season-ending playoff.
"From the first moment I heard they were out, I was just like, 'Yes! Bye!"
The second pick of the NFL Draft made his preseason debut Thursday.
The Colts aren't slowing down the hype with Anthony Richardson.