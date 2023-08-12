Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at IMS
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course ahead of the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course ahead of the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.
The NASCAR Cup series stages its annual double-header with the IndyCar series this weekend, with both running on venerable Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.
The Chicago street race winner is the No. 4 favorite ahead of Sunday's race.
The race will begin at noon ET and air on USA Network. It's the third consecutive NASCAR race to be impacted by rain.
The three-time Australian Supercars champion became the first driver in 60 years to win in his first Cup Series start on July 2.
The Colts took a big swing on a talented QB in the draft.
Damar Hamlin was on special teams and defense for the Bills on Saturday.
The Colts' rookie QB had an up and down preseason debut.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
That's eight goals in five matches for Messi.
Everyone got their first look at the Broncos offense under Sean Payton.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
The Bucks star underwent surgery to clean up cartilage in his left knee earlier this summer.
Gragson was suspended after he appeared to like a meme mocking George Floyd's death on Instagram.
There will be a first time champion at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State don't have too many options after being left behind, but it's clear which school will drive the conversation to a conclusion.
You might not like college football realignment, but there's not doubt it's going to make for better TV.
"From the first moment I heard they were out, I was just like, 'Yes! Bye!"
From Tiger Woods to Rory McIlroy, here are 10 memorable moments from golf's season-ending playoff.
The second pick of the NFL Draft made his preseason debut Thursday.