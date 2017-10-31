Highlights of Monday's NHL games

Oct 30, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) celebrates his game-winning goal during the overtime period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Monday:

Coyotes 4, Flyers 3

Defenseman Alex Goligoski scored with 14.4 seconds remaining in overtime, and Scott Wedgewood made 28 saves to help the Arizona Coyotes avoid the worst start in NHL history with a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

The win was the first of the season for the Coyotes (1-10-1), who matched the NHL record with 11 straight losses to open the season.

Jordan Martinook and Christian Dvorak each scored their first goals of the season and Brendan Perlini netted his second for the Coyotes, who won for the first time under first-year coach Rick Tocchet despite blowing a two-goal lead in the final minute of regulation.

The Coyotes held a 3-1 lead with less than a minute remaining in regulation. With Philadelphia goaltender Brian Elliott pulled for an extra attacker, Jordan Weal scored with 52.6 seconds remaining, and Sean Couturier tied it with 14.4 seconds to go.

Blues 4, Kings 2

Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko each scored a goal and assisted on another to lead St. Louis to a win over Los Angeles in an early-season showdown of two of the hottest teams in the NHL.

The Blues extended their unbeaten streak to seven games and improved to 5-0-0 at home, the only team in the league that has not lost a home game this season. They also moved two points ahead of the Kings for the best record in the Western Conference.

St. Louis matched the franchise record for most wins in October, set in 1997. The Kings saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

Lightning 8, Panthers 5

NHL goals leader Nikita Kucherov scored for the 13th time in 13 games, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy tied a franchise record for consecutive wins as Tampa Bay defeated Florida.