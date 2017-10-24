Highlights from Monday's NHL games

Oct 23, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) defends against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Hockey League games on Monday:

Maple Leafs 3, Kings 2

Patrick Marleau scored what proved to be the deciding goal in the third period as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Monday night.

It was the first loss of the season for the Kings in regulation time.

Matt Martin and Tyler Bozak also scored for Toronto (7-2-0) and Mitch Marner added two assists. Frederik Andersen made 36 stops for the Maple Leafs.

Adrian Kempe and Trevor Lewis scored for the Kings (6-1-1). Lewis added an assist and goaltender Jonathan Quick made 31 saves.

Just 22 seconds after goaltender interference erased a possible Toronto score, the Maple Leafs took a 3-1 lead on Marleau's fourth goal of the season at 2:54 of the third period. Lewis' short-handed goal at 12:19 to cut the lead to one.

Sharks 4, Rangers 1

Martin Jones stopped 33 shots as San Jose defeated New York at Madison Square Garden.

Logan Couture scored his fourth goal in two games, and Tim Heed scored his first NHL goal for the Sharks. Joonas Donskoi and Melker Karlsson added goals for San Jose, which has won two of three on a five-game road trip.

Henrik Lundqvist made 20 saves for the Rangers, who have lost six of seven. Mika Zibanejad scored New York's lone goal in the third period.