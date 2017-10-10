Highlights of Monday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from the National Hockey League games on Monday:

Flames 2, Ducks 0

Sean Monahan and Mikael Backlund registered goals, and Mike Smith made 43 saves as the Calgary Flames ended an NHL-record losing streak with a 2-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

The Flames had dropped 25 consecutive games in Anaheim -- with their last victory at Honda Center coming on Jan. 19, 2004. Calgary logged its first road win of the season.

Smith posted his 34th career shutout and was especially strong in the second and third periods, stopping a combined 34 Anaheim attempts.

The Ducks lost their second consecutive home game and failed to convert on five power-play attempts. Anaheim goalie John Gibson made 27 saves.

Avalanche 4, Bruins 0

Semyon Varlamov stopped all 29 shots he faced in Colorado's win over Boston.

Colorado hasn't lost in Boston since March 30, 1998. The Avalanche own 11 wins and a tie since their last road loss to the Bruins.

Nail Yakupov scored his first two goals with his new team, and Sven Andrighetto and J.T. Compher each scored their first of the season. Varlamov notched his 22nd career shutout.

Blues 3, Islanders 2 (SO)

Vladimir Tarasenko and Brayden Schenn scored in the shootout for St. Louis, which survived a furious third-period comeback by New York to earn a win.

Tarasenko scored twice in the second period for the Blues, who killed all five penalties they incurred and are perfect through three games for the second straight season.

Goalie Jake Allen made 40 saves in regulation and overtime before stopping both shots he faced in the shootout.

Maple Leafs 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

Auston Matthews scored at 3:43 at overtime, and Toronto came back to defeat the Chicago and remain undefeated after three games.