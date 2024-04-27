HIGHLIGHTS: Miles closes out Senior Night with a win over Hamilton

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Heading back out to the diamond for some Friday night District 7-2A action, the Miles Bulldogs closed out their regular season taking on Hamilton on their Senior Night.

In the first inning, Hamilton would get two runners on, Hayven Book delivered the pitch as the batter grounded out to third. The Hamilton runner on second wouldn’t read that play right, trying to advance to take third, but third baseman, Rylan Torres made the snag and tag to keep it scoreless through the first inning.

Book continued on the mound throughout the first few innings. In the second inning, Hamilton had two outs, Book looking for strike three, but the batter connects, but not hard enough, sending the ball straight into the glove of Book, with a quick throw over to the first baseman, Jaxon Petillo, to keep Hamilton off the board for yet another inning.

The offense would get moving in the bottom of the second inning. Junior, Rylan Torres had himself a day, starting off the scoring for the Bulldogs, doubling to second, scoring in his senior older brother Jaylen Torres.

The Miles Bulldogs close out their regular season with a 4-1 win over Hamilton in District 7-2A play.

