Highlights: Middletown boys edge William Penn in front of sellout crowd
Zion Mifflin scored half of his 10 points in the final two minutes to break a tie and lift Middletown to a 60-54 basketball win over William Penn.
Zion Mifflin scored half of his 10 points in the final two minutes to break a tie and lift Middletown to a 60-54 basketball win over William Penn.
Robert Carpenter made a very big mistake in a game against Liberty.
With the NBA trade deadline looming and injuries piling up, these players are valuable free-agent pickups in most leagues.
With the NHL All-Star break here, it's time to make fantasy hockey roster improvements for the second half with any of these players.
Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine break down the news of Joel Embiid’s knee injury, look for some NBA All-Star snubs, react to a minor trade and talk about Jalen Brunson’s big moment.
The gambling platform is unwilling to return the money, according to ESPN.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
The 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame class will be inducted July 21.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
In today's edition: Where things stand entering the NHL All-Star break, the NBA All-Star reserves, NFL mock draft, the dumbest person on the planet, and more.
Both Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller have been tabbed for the 2024 Rising Stars game.
Jason Fitz kicks off this action-packed edition of Zero Blitz with Frank Schwab as the duo give out their end-of-season NFL awards to players and coaches most deserving. After discussing nicknames and reacting to some of the latest news, the duo honor the story of the year, person of the year, ridiculous person of the year, game of the year, saddest fanbase of the year and the top deliveries of the 2023 season (presented by Prime). Later, Fitz joined by Fox's top broadcasting duo Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to discuss the discourse around analytics and the NFC Championship Game before addressing the elephant in the room in Tom Brady reportedly joining the team next year (and what that means for Olsen's future as a top analyst). Fitz finishes off the show with former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives us insight on the latest coaching hires around the league, including Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders (and what the choice says about the power structure in DC), Mike Macdonald to the Seattle Seahawks and more.
Dalton Del Don breaks down players and strategies he plans to stay away from in fantasy football drafts next season.
A week away from the NBA's trade deadline, LeBron James and the Lakers are running out of time to save their season.
In today's edition: The PGA Tour's huge cash infusion, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, the man coaching two teams at once and more.
Here's a 40-pack of players to peruse over as the prop bets start to come into focus for the big game and the silly season starts to take hold.
Chris Collins made sure to stop and shake hands with Purdue coach Matt Painter and others while being escorted off the court on Wednesday night.
The Bucks still have some growing pains to work out under Doc Rivers.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to give their takeaways on all the latest coaching news around the NFL. Fitz and Charles start off with the news that the Seattle Seahawks have hired Mike Macdonald to be their new head coach. Charles breaks down the hire and Macdonald's meteoric rise under Baltimore Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh. The duo also discuss what Macdonald will choose to do at the quarterback position with an important deadline approaching for Geno Smith's contract. The Macdonald hire leaves the Washington Commanders as the last team without a head coach, and Fitz and Charles look at who's left on Washington's list and some potential sleeper names. Charles thinks Dan Quinn might be the best fit remaining, while Fitz still likes the idea of bringing in Bill Belichick. The duo move on to the latest coordinator news, as Charles breaks down the power dynamic between head coach and GM when putting together a staff and how it may be affecting the Las Vegas Raiders. The Philadelphia Eagles have their two coordinators in Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio, as they opt for big names to fix last year's woes. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Arthur Smith, who was a fantastic OC in Tennessee before flaming out in Atlanta. Both hosts wonder if a Ryan Tannehill addition could be coming in Pittsburgh.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill discusses the new eligibility rules for year-end awards and how much money they’re about to cost Joel Embiid & Tyrese Haliburton, and then Vince and Producer John try to fix the record-breaking scoring numbers with NBA rule proposals.
The NHL All-Star break is about to hit, so it's a great time to negotiate deals featuring any of these skaters in your fantasy leagues.