Highlights: Michigan wins thriller vs. Ohio State
No. 3 Michigan took an early lead and held on to take down No. 2 Ohio State in a true heavyweight bout.
No. 3 Michigan took an early lead and held on to take down No. 2 Ohio State in a true heavyweight bout.
Follow all the action on Saturday as the college football regular season wraps up.
Ohio State fans will be furious if Ryan Day loses a third straight game to Michigan, and emotion will trump all reason.
Aspinall landed a straight right hand on the temple that sent Pavlovich staggering back and down on the floor.
Ngannou came up a winner on all sides.
Eight teams still have a realistic shot to make the College Football Playoff.
The stakes couldn’t have been higher, and Michigan got the best of Ohio State yet again.
It's Rivalry Week, alright.
Michigan State has found its new head football coach.
Florida State is 12-0 heading into the ACC championship game.
Mississippi State is expected to hire Lebby to be its next football coach.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.
The Cowboys will play No. 7 Texas.
No. 4 Washington closed out an undefeated regular season in dramatic fashion.
A Sam Houston player appeared to taunt Middle Tennessee kicker Zeke Rankin after his 47-yard miss as time expired.
The Wildcats never led until the fourth quarter.
Sanders left Colorado's blowout loss to Washington State in Week 12 with multiple injuries.
One of Boyle's two interceptions against the Dolphins resulted in a pick-6 off a Hail Mary attempt.
The No. 4 Huskies gave Oregon its only loss of the regular season.
The Tigers are 10-2 and should go to their first NY6 game in school history.
It's rivalry week, and we didn't have to wait until Saturday to see crucial matchups with conference title implications.