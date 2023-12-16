Highlights: Michigan State basketball makes huge plays in win over Baylor
Michigan State and Baylor met inside of Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon with the Spartans desperate for a big win over the No. 6 team in the country. The Spartans got exactly what they were looking for, dominating the Bears, 88-64, getting the huge win.
En route to the huge victory, the Spartans made highlight play after highlight play to keep the crowd loud and on their feet throughout their dominating victory.
Check out the highlight filled day for the Spartans:
Coen Carr alley-oop
THE MICHIGAN SPARTANS ARE ON A ROLL! COEN CARR NAILS THE OOP! @ajhoggard3 with the feed to @Coencarr2 for @MSU_Basketball ! pic.twitter.com/VDMBYrRmPB
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 16, 2023
Coen Carr windmill dunk
COEN CARR OH MY GOD 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/z2C8BioneE
— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) December 16, 2023
Jaden Akins with the alley-oop
ALLEY TO AKINS!!! 💥 Spartans are going OFF! @JadenAkins3 x @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/zSjKCY31h1
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 16, 2023
Cooper oop
COOOOOOOPPPP OOOOOOPPP 💪 @TheCarsonCoop X @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/9lPX9vDXrv
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 16, 2023
Mady with the block
THIS BLOCK! 😤 @MadyGSissoko x @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/osCn1wX3Lu
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 16, 2023
Tyson Walker with an alley-oop???
Just havin' fun with it! 😎 @ajhoggard3 gives the lob up to @TysonWalker13
for @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/DvPUPcDB3Y
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 16, 2023
A rare sight, Tom Izzo smiling on the sidelines
All smiles from Tom Izzo in @MSU_Basketball's win over No. 6 Baylor 😃 pic.twitter.com/bLa1xK3w6K
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 16, 2023