Highlights: Michigan State basketball makes huge plays in win over Baylor

Michigan State and Baylor met inside of Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon with the Spartans desperate for a big win over the No. 6 team in the country. The Spartans got exactly what they were looking for, dominating the Bears, 88-64, getting the huge win.

En route to the huge victory, the Spartans made highlight play after highlight play to keep the crowd loud and on their feet throughout their dominating victory.

Check out the highlight filled day for the Spartans:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Coen Carr alley-oop

THE MICHIGAN SPARTANS ARE ON A ROLL! COEN CARR NAILS THE OOP! @ajhoggard3 with the feed to @Coencarr2 for @MSU_Basketball ! pic.twitter.com/VDMBYrRmPB — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 16, 2023

Coen Carr windmill dunk

COEN CARR OH MY GOD 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/z2C8BioneE — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) December 16, 2023

Jaden Akins with the alley-oop

Cooper oop

Mady with the block

Tyson Walker with an alley-oop???

A rare sight, Tom Izzo smiling on the sidelines

All smiles from Tom Izzo in @MSU_Basketball's win over No. 6 Baylor 😃 pic.twitter.com/bLa1xK3w6K — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire