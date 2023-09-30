Highlights: Memorial vs. Reitz football
The Panthers beat the Tigers 34-0 at Reitz Bowl on Friday.
The Panthers beat the Tigers 34-0 at Reitz Bowl on Friday.
The Aces are in the Finals. Will the Liberty follow them?
The Utes desperately miss QB Cameron Rising and TE Brant Kuithe.
Juan Soto. Blake Snell. Manny Machado. Fernando Tatis Jr. Josh Hader. Xander Bogaerts. None of them will play in the postseason.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his lineup advice for every Week 4 game.
The Giants went from an NL West title to below .500 in a short time.
Players who bet on NFL games will now automatically be suspended for a full year — and two years if they bet on their own team.
The future Hall of Famer's 21-year MLB career concludes this weekend with his final series with the Detroit Tigers.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 4.
Fury and Usyk are continuing the trend of chasing undisputed glory, just like Canelo Alvarez will be doing Saturday night.
Deshaun Watson threw just two passes in the open portion of practice Friday.
The Americans never led once and find themselves in 4-0 hole.
After a thorough beatdown in the morning round, the USA salvaged a bit of pride in the afternoon, but not much else.
The Texas transfer allegedly raped a woman at a KU dorm in August. He reached a plea deal regarding a 2022 altercation with an ex-girlfriend on Sept. 14.
Detroit hasn't won a division title since 1993, a streak that could end this season.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The road to the American League pennant runs through Baltimore.
With their lease ending, the Baltimore Orioles and Maryland announced a new deal to keep the team at Camden Yards.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest Week 5 matchups in college football against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
Heavyweights from both the United States and Europe kick off the Ryder Cup on Friday morning.