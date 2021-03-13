Highlights: McKinley Wright IV's last-second steal sends No. 3 Colorado to the Pac-12 Championship

Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson and Earl Watson take a closer look at No. 3 Colorado men's basketball's 72-70 win over No. 2 USC in the semifinals of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. With three second to go, D'Shawn Schwartz tipped in an errant shot from McKinley Wright IV to give the Buffs a two-point lead. Then, as USC desperately tried to tie the game, Wright IV made the steal of his life to send Colorado to the championship game. Wright IV finished with 24 points and five rebounds despite missing six minutes with an injury. No. 3 Colorado advances to the tournament finale and will face No. 5 Oregon State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m. MT on ESPN.