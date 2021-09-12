Highlights: Max Borghi moves to fourth on Washington State’s all-time rushing touchdowns list in 44-24 victory over Portland State

Washington State football defeats Portland State by a final score of 44-24 on Saturday, Sept. 11 in Pullman. Senior running back Max Borghi moved into a tie for fourth on the all-time Cougars rushing touchdowns list (22) with WSU alumni Shaumbe Wright-Fair. Borghi finished with 13 carries for 59 yards and one touchdown against the Vikings. Sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura, in his first start of the 2021 season, completed 21-of-29 pass attempts for 284 yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and one interception. WSU moves to 1-1 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.