Highlights from Lions GM Brad Holmes season-ending press conference

Lions general manager Brad Holmes met with the press for the first time since the 2021 season started. His end-of-season press conference on Tuesday at the Lions’ team headquarters in Allen Park offered quite a few points of interest.

Here are some of the highlights and quotes from Holmes in his year-ending press conference.

On head coach Dan Campbell

“Dan’s been phenomenal,” Holmes said of his head coach. “I can’t say enough great things about him, the rest of the staff, so many great things I can say about Dan but I’ll just sum it up; He’s got an “it” factor. You either have it or you don’t, and he has that.

He’s been a joy to work with. It was very cool to see how hard these guys played when things got bleak late in the year, practices and games.”

On being 3-13-1 in part by playing so many young players

“I love how we ended the season, but the reality is we won three games and that’s not good enough,” Holmes admitted.

The Lions went from 0-10-1 and being the league’s last team to win a game to finish 3-3 in the final six. Holmes made it clear he’s not erasing the bad start. He was proud of not panicking and signing more veterans, choosing to let the youngsters on the roster get valuable experience and see what they can offer in 2022 and beyond.

He touched upon the same basic theme throughout his answers. These are separate quotes:

“We stuck with our plan and let these young guys play, and gain valuable experience.”

“It’s hard to practice the patience at times, to stick with the plan. But it’s a multi-year plan, it’s for sustained success. But I believe we did lay a good foundation.”

Holmes quoted coach Dan Campbell as saying, “Let’s let these guys play.”

On CB Jeff Okudah

“Jeff’s doing a nice job in his rehab,” Holmes said of the injured cornerback. “What I love about him is that he wanted to stay and be engaged, be around as much as possible.

I just hated it for him when he got the injury because he was in such a good place both mentally and physically.”

On the impact of COVID-19

The Lions had over 20 different players test positive for COVID-19 during the season, leading to a continuous churn of players and impacting the depth chart.

“I definitely learned a lot this season. One of the things was just a weekly roster construction with COVID. You wish you had a different crystal ball.”

On where the team might look with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft

“I hope it’s a difference-maker at two,” Holmes quipped. “But, no, we’re still going through that process now. We’ll kind of talk about that later on down in the process and hopefully we get some more clarity, starting as early as after we do the Senior Bowl. But I do think it is a good draft, though. It is a good draft, from pretty much all positions, really. I think that we’ll be in a good spot.”

Holmes added, “There’s a lot of gold to be found at that game,” referencing the Senior Bowl.

The Lions earned the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, slotting one spot after the Jacksonville Jaguars. Holmes did not seem concerned that the Lions would have an issue finding an impact player.

“I think every draft is different. It truly is. There’s some drafts that are really, really top-heavy, some drafts are not. Some drafts are better, they’re better, more heavy on Day 2. It’s kind of a little bit better there, it’s more heavy on the back end. But I think all that’s being sorted out. Our personnel department is doing a heck of a job. I think they’ve pretty much seen everybody. We have a good vibe at it, but obviously what we’re about to embark on is going to provide a lot of clarity for those guys.”

On the strengths of the roster

The question was posited that the offensive line was the strength of the team.

“I would agree, yes, offensive line, you could say defensive line, you could argue that those are strengths of our team, but we do want to improve in all the other areas,” Holmes said. “I think our running backs did a really, really nice job. But we can always get better at the perimeter positions on both sides of the ball. But I think it’s not one position that you can kind of focus on.”

On OLB Trey Flowers

Flowers is the most expensive player on the defense, but was hurt for much of the season and didn’t make a big impact when he did.

“In Trey, you’re talking about the ultimate glue guy. The ultimate leader. You just love – he’s what we’re all about in terms of grit and being just a football player. So, it was unfortunate when he had to deal with what he had to deal with. But again, those discussions are going to be for down the road

On rookies Levi Onwuzurike and Derrick Barnes

Onwuzurike had a disappointing debut as a second-round pick. He battled a hip injury left over from his college career.

I’ll start with Levi. You guys know how excited I was to acquire him and how much we talked at length about him. Levi, again like I said about (Penei) Sewell, coming off of an opt-out, battled some health things earlier in the year. By the time – we were at the point now – (Head Coach) Dan (Campbell) and I thought he was going to be almost a redshirt. So, how well he performed down the stretch was well, and it wasn’t always good.

He’s got a lot of stuff that he’s got to work on and he’s aware of it. We were having a discussion about that the other day. He’s a very smart guy who’s very physically gifted and he’s self-aware about what he needs to work on headed into this offseason. It’s a big year.”

Barnes flashed real promise at times as a fourth+round LB, but No. 55 also had his struggles playing in space.

“Then with Barnes, another fourth-rounder, a guy that we were high on that we loved,” Holmes said. “You’ve got to think Barnes – look, he was playing linebacker his first year last year at Purdue. He was learning how to play linebacker last year. So, then he makes the jump to the NFL and he’s still learning how to play linebacker. Now I will say, the growth that he’s made from the start of the season till just this past game has been tremendous with (Inside Linebackers Coach) Mark (DeLeone) doing a great job with him. (Special Assistant to President/CEO and Chairperson) Chris (Spielman) has been doing a great job with him. I’m encouraged by the growth that he’s shown. I’ll just say though, the play that he got the touchdown caught on him on the boot that slid out, probably about four or five weeks ago he would have not even probably recognized that coming, but he did.

So, just little nuances like that where you saw the growth and development in his game. I think the future is bright for him as well.”

