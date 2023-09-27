HIGHLIGHTS: Liberty defeat Sun in Game 2, even series
Check out full game highlights from Game 2 of the WNBA Semifinals
HIGHLIGHTS: Liberty defeat Sun in Game 2, even series originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Check out full game highlights from Game 2 of the WNBA Semifinals
HIGHLIGHTS: Liberty defeat Sun in Game 2, even series originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Stewart's five blocks tied the franchise record for blocks in a playoff game and the stat-stuffing performance capped a long, emotional day in Brooklyn for both sides of the series.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Wilson broke the 30-point barrier for a third straight game, securing the highest-scoring three-game playoff stretch in WNBA history.
The Sun advance to their fifth straight WNBA semifinals.
White is the fourth former player to win the award, following immediately after Becky Hammon.
Ionescu broke Diana Taurasi's 17-year record from behind the arc.
Some teams might be flying commercial during the playoffs.
The Chase Center might be getting a second basketball team.
Day called out Holtz after Ohio State's dramatic win over Notre Dame on Saturday.
Which late-round players should fantasy hockey drafters consider?
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our full PPR rankings for fantasy Week 4!
Messi has now missed or exited six consecutive games between club and country, and is questionable for Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup final against the Houston Dynamo.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
College football continues to deliver massive television ratings, and Deion Sanders and Colorado have played a major role.
Charles McDonald is joined by Next Gen Stats' Keegan Abdoo to break down why some teams look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty through three weeks of the NFL season. But first, the duo jump around the funniest stories to come out of the weekend, including the hysteria around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (and her chicken fingers), the comically low ticket prices for the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos game this weekend and Josh McDaniels' awful field goal decision on Sunday night. Next, Charles and Keegan give their biggest takeaways from Week 3. Keegan explains Next Gen Stats' new metric pressure probability and how it tied into the high number of blowouts this week, Charles highlights the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud and the duo discuss the Miami Dolphins' high-flying offense scoring 70 points. Later, Charles and Keegan discuss the teams who look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty and why: the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Renee Miller breaks down some of the QB surprises — good and bad — this season and what we can trust going forward.
All four 0-3 teams are playing each other, and for the Bears, Broncos, Vikings and Panthers, their games could forecast Williams' future.