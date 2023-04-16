Highlights: Larson wins at Martinsville Speedway
Kyle Larson earns his second win in three races, claiming victory in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
Larson's two-tire pit stop got him some track position, and he passed Joey Logano for the win.
The NASCAR Cup Series visits the shortest track on its calendar for the first time this season for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
Byron won the 2022 spring race at Martinsville and Larson is still looking for his first win at the track.
Elliott has missed the past five races after suffering a fractured tibia while snowboarding before the Las Vegas race.
Ware missed Sunday night's race at Bristol for what his father's team said was a "personal matter."
Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick won at Richmond in 2022. They're among the favorites for Sunday's race.
Hendrick drivers have won three of the first seven races of the season.
Antetokounmpo injured his back on a hard fall in the first quarter and the No. 1 seed Bucks fell into an 0-1 series hole.
Jordan Spieth missed putts to win the playoff on the first two holes Sunday at Harbour Town.
Morant's status is in doubt as Memphis looks to avoid falling into an 0-2 series hole at home.
Davis left for the locker room late in the second quarter after taking contact on an offensive rebound.
"I feel like I'm ready to compete now," the former Dodgers pitcher told reporters Sunday.
"Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault."
The Kings have their first playoff win in 17 years.
The Warriors All-Star is playing his first games in over two months.
What a moment for a program that lost three players last year.
Zak Cummings stopped Ed Herman in the final minute of their light heavyweight bout on Saturday at UFC Kansas City. Afterward, both fighters retired.
At Georgia's spring game, the battle is underway to replace school legend Stetson Bennett IV at quarterback.
Before the NBA playoffs tip off Saturday, here are Yahoo Sports' predictions for every series and major storylines to watch through June.
Trinity Thomas was limited by injury in the NCAA finals, but still made history.