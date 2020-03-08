Highlights: Kylor Kelley, Tres Tinkle propel Oregon State men's basketball past California on senior day

Tres Tinkle (24 points) and Kylor Kelley (19 points, eight rebounds) send Oregon State to a 74-56 win over California on Saturday in Corvallis to conclude the regular season. The Beavers had 20 points off 16 Cal turnovers to collect their second straight win heading into the Pac-12 Tournament next week in Las Vegas. Paris Austin put up a team-best 18 points for the Golden Bears.

