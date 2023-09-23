Highlights: Kingsburg vs. Tulare Union
Tulare Union defeated Kingsburg 42-12 on Sept. 22, 2023 in a high school football game at Bob Mathias Stadium.
Tulare Union defeated Kingsburg 42-12 on Sept. 22, 2023 in a high school football game at Bob Mathias Stadium.
The Twins clinched the No. 3 seed in the AL postseason and will host a wild-card series in Minnesota.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3.
Turns out money doesn't automatically buy happiness.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
"Obviously, I knew that would be potentially a consequence of being here at LIV."
Dan Titus examines the loaded small forward position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
Cannabis and alcohol could eventually become the same in the eyes of the NCAA.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
It's been a rough week for the Chicago Bears.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers a full-scale breakdown of the Week 3 NFL action ahead.
Anthony Richardson has been in concussion protocol all week after he left Sunday’s game against the Texans in the first half.
Not sure where to go with your first-round fantasy hockey draft pick? We've got you covered.
Dan Titus examines the loaded center position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
Apparently, it all came down to whether Williams had a closed or opened fist.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin provides all the latest updates to some key rookies as we head into Week 3.
Bryce Mitchell says he was too sick to fight when he lost to Ilia Topuria, and claims if he beats Dan Ige on Saturday at UFC Vegas 79, he'll be the biggest draw among featherweights.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.