Highlights Kid Galahad vs. Jazza Dickens
Kid Galahad stopped Jazza Dickens to win the vacant IBF 126-pound title Saturday in England.
Kid Galahad discusses his victory over Jazza Dickens and who is next.
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Felix broke a tie with Carl Lewis as the most decorated American ever, and the loaded team of Sydney McLaughlin, Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu produced the fourth-fastest time ever.
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.
Named after a wrestling legend, Steveson did his namesake proud with a thrilling win over a three-time world champion.
Omar Vizquel managed the Barons for two seasons, but was dismissed after an incident in the clubhouse.
Jimmy Garoppolo is still the #49ers starting quarterback because of practices like the one Trey Lance had Saturday.
China lead the medal table ahead of the USA, while Great Britain are hovering around the top five
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
Good news and bad news for the Pittsburgh Steelers RB room following the HoF Game.
The U.S. men had come up short of winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics until delivering in the 4x400.
Megatron becomes a Hall of Famer this weekend. He's still mad at the Lions.