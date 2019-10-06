Highlights: Khalil Tate leads Arizona to 35-30 win over Colorado in return

Arizona came out on top in a battle with Colorado Saturday, defeating the Buffs 35-30 in Khalil Tate's return to the gridiron. Tate threw for a career-high 404 yards, notching three touchdowns, and completed 31 of 41 pass attempts with one interception. Wildcats running back Nathan Tilford also rushed for two touchdowns. Colorado quarterback Steven Montez threw for 299 yards and a touchdown as his team fell to Arizona for the third straight year. The Wildcats return to action Saturday at home against Washington at 8 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. MT.

