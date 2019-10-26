Highlights: Kedon Slovis throws for 406 yards as USC stages comeback to defeat Colorado 35-31

USC came back from behind to defeat Colorado 35-31 Friday night in Boulder, scoring 14 unanswered points in the final quarter to advance to 14-0 all-time against the Buffaloes. Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis threw for 406 and four touchdowns, completing 68.2% of his passes and throwing one interception. Colorado quarterback Steven Montez put up 324 yards and three touchdowns through the air, as well as one touchdown on the ground. Buffs wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. also had a strong performance despite the loss, nabbing nine catches – including a touchdown – for 172 yards. USC advances to 4-1 in conference play while Colorado falls to 1-4.

