Highlights: Kedon Slovis leads USC football to 45-20 win over No. 23 Stanford

Freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis led USC to a 45-20 win over No. 23 Stanford Saturday night in Los Angeles, CA. Slovis broke the USC freshman record for most passing yards by a true freshman in his first career start with 377 yards through the air. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was Slovis' primary target on the night, hauling in eight catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns. USC has now defeated a Top 25 team in seven straight seasons.

