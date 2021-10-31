Highlights: Keaontay Ingram rushes for 204 yards as USC football staves off Arizona 41-34 in Los Angeles
USC quarterbacks Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart had two touchdown passes apiece and Keaontay Ingram rushed for 204 yards and a touchdown as USC football staved off Arizona 41-34 on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Wildcats, who trailed 35-14 at the half, were led by Will Plummer, who threw for 264 yards and rushed for a 16-yard touchdown. With the win, the Trojans improved to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the Pac-12. The Wildcats fell to 0-8 and 0-5, respectively. For more Pac-12 football coverage, download the Pac-12 Now app, available now in your app store for iOS, Android and Apple TV.