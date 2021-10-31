Highlights: Keaontay Ingram rushes for 204 yards as USC football staves off Arizona 41-34 in Los Angeles

Trojan Sports

It started out looking like USC and its fans would be able to leave the Coliseum on Saturday night feeling upbeat about the homecoming game against Arizona. The Trojans built a big early lead, piled up rushing yards with ease, invigorated the fans by giving freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart a couple of series in the first half (both going for TD drives) with more action down the stretch and the defense tallied 5 sacks, but it would be tense down the stretch before they closed out an ultimate 41-34 win. Worse, USC's best player, heart-and-soul of the team and Biletnikoff Award candidate Drake London crumbled to the turf with a serious-looking lower leg injury after scoring his second touchdown of the game late in the first half.