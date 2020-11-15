Highlights: Katie Taylor vs. Miriam Gutierrez

The Associated Press

Nebraska appeared ready to blow out Penn State, then suddenly found itself in a close game, the kind the Cornhuskers have been known to lose under third-year coach Scott Frost. The Nittany Lions twice drove deep into Nebraska territory in the final 4 minutes, and each time the Huskers' defense made stops that preserved a 30-23 win Saturday. Luke McCaffrey made his first start at quarterback in place of Adrian Martinez, who turned in two flat performances as the Huskers opened the season with two losses.