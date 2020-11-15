Highlights: Katie Taylor vs. Miriam Gutierrez
Watch highlights from Katie Taylor's unanimous points victory over Miriam Gutierrez on DAZN
Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.
A tradition like any other is now a golf tournament sounding unlike any other.
The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers spent five hours on their plane waiting to take off for their flight to Charlotte on Saturday night.
Joe Milton threw INTs and Don Brown's Michigan defense was defenseless as Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines' were crushed early by Wisconsin.
Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.
The 18-time major winner was upset that the greens were not responsive following heavy rain
Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.
Players detailed communication, music restrictions and a dancing video involving Cam Newton as issues with Patricia's style.
Personal memorabilia from the career of Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench was auctioned for just under $2 million. The sale that involved live and online bidding ended Saturday at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory in Kentucky, not far from where Bench was a 14-time All-Star for the Cincinnati Reds during his 17-year major league career. David Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions, said bidding easily exceeded pre-sale estimates.
Pat Elflein was expecting to play in his first game back since an injury in Week 1.
John Lynch is aware of the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers.
A host of NFL teams have uncertain backfields as we get ready for Week 10. Scott Pianowski has your status check.
Nebraska appeared ready to blow out Penn State, then suddenly found itself in a close game, the kind the Cornhuskers have been known to lose under third-year coach Scott Frost. The Nittany Lions twice drove deep into Nebraska territory in the final 4 minutes, and each time the Huskers' defense made stops that preserved a 30-23 win Saturday. Luke McCaffrey made his first start at quarterback in place of Adrian Martinez, who turned in two flat performances as the Huskers opened the season with two losses.
John Schlarman died Thursday at the age of 45. He was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma two years ago.
The New York Knicks reportedly are interested in acquiring Gordon Hayward if the Boston Celtics make him available.
Dalton Del Don delivers his fantasy football lineup advice for every Week 10 game on tap.
Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit attempt to diagnose Michigan's problems, and discuss Jim Harbaugh's tenure as well.
•The win was Brian Kelly’s 100th of his Notre Dame tenure, tying Lou Holtz for second-most in school history. •RIP, the “Should Notre Dame have benched Ian Book for Phil Jurkovec” discussion that was never based in reality. •Book followed up his stellar day against Clemson by completing 20-of-27 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns.