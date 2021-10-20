Highlights: Just how good is new UGA 5-star commit Mykel Williams?

2022 defensive end Mykel Williams (Columbus, Ga.) chose Georgia football on Wednesday after previously committing to USC.

That marks the second recruit flipped this week by UGA’s Kirby Smart and staff. Four-star offensive tackle and former Florida State commit, Aliou Bah, committed to the Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Bah is the No. 366 prospect in the country and Williams, a five-star, is rated as the No. 22 recruit nationally, according to 247Sports.

Williams committed after attending Georgia games each of the last three weeks. He’s considered one of the top defensive prospects in the nation and at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, Williams already looks the part of an SEC starter,

But just how good is Williams?

Here’s a couple of clips from Williams at Hardaway High School, starting with his junior year.

Notice the pass rush burst starting at the 20 second mark:

And here’s clips from the 2021 season.

He can stop the run too:

Williams will have no problem developing these already impressive traits under Smart and one of the best defensive systems in the nation at Georgia.

With the commitments from Williams and Bah, UGA has moved up to No. 2 in the country behind Alabama.