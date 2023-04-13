Highlights of JuJu Smith-Schuster cooking Bills defense in 2022 season

JuJu Smith-Schuster was a one-and-done receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, and he ultimately helped them win a Super Bowl in the 2022 season with his best game coming against the Buffalo Bills.

That should be music to the ears of New England Patriots fans considering the Bills are starting to make a habit of crushing the Patriots on the football field. No one is expecting Smith-Schuster to be the answer to that problem, but he has the talent to at least be part of the solution.

Look no further than his dominant showing against the Bills with the Chiefs back in October 2022. He led all of the Kansas City receivers, including eclipsing a 108-yard receiving performance by tight end Travis Kelce, in a 24-20 loss at home.

The Chiefs couldn’t close the show, but Smith-Schuster ultimately finished the game with five receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown. Here’s to hoping there’s more where that came from when he’s catching passes from Mac Jones in the Patriots offense in 2023.

Check out some of Smith-Schuster’s highlights:

Smith-Schuster takes it to the house against the Bills

JuJu takes it home‼️ 📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/5UyTeTOo25 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 16, 2022

Best game of the season for Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster 2022 highlights

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire