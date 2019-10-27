Highlights: Joshua Kelley's career night powers UCLA to 42-32 upset of No. 24 Arizona State

Running back Joshua Kelley had a career night at the Rose Bowl as UCLA upset No. 24 Arizona State 42-32. Kelley ran for four touchdowns – a career high and the most for a Pac-12 student-athlete in a game this season – while Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns. ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for three touchdowns and rushed for one in the loss. UCLA advances to 3-2 in conference play with the win, and ASU falls to 2-3.

