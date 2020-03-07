Highlights: Jonah Mathews’ game-winner versus UCLA closes out the regular season in style for USC

Trojans' senior Jonah Mathews capped a thriller in Los Angeles with a stepback three with 1 second remaining to lift USC men's basketball to a 54-52 victory versus UCLA on Saturday. Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Earl Watson breakdown the rivalry game that helped USC clinch a first round bye in the 2020 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. Mathews finsihed with a game-high 19 points and moved to first on the Trojans all-time 3-point list with 247. The loss locks the Bruins into the number two seed in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Scroll to continue with content Ad