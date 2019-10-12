Highlights: Jayden Daniels leads No. 18 Arizona State to 38-34 victory over Washington State in nail-biter

No. 18 Arizona State holds on to defeat Washington State 38-34 on Saturday in the desert. For the third time in his freshman campaign, Daniels led the Sun Devils to a game-winning drive which included his 17-yard rushing TD late in the fourth to seal Arizona State's 38-34 victory over the Cougars. Daniels threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns on 26-36 attempts. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk had a career receiving day as he finished with seven receptions for 196 yards and three touchdowns; Eno Benjamin added to the barrage of big plays from the Sun Devils' playmaking trio with 19 carries for 137 yards and one touchdown.

